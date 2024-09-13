Adani in TIME’s 'World’s Best Companies of 2024', well below HCL, Infosys, Wipro
TIME magazine and Statista have named 1,000 companies 'changing the world'. From India, HCLTech ranks highest at 112; even Reliance beats the Adani Group
Leading integrated business conglomerate Adani Group on Friday, 13 September, made a point of highlighting that it has been featured in TIME magazine’s prestigious ‘World’s Best Companies of 2024’ list.
The list has been prepared in collaboration with Statista, a global industry ranking and statistics portal.
They did not feature in the top 100, however. The Adani Group placed at 752 out of the 1,000 entities selected. Reliance Industries placed at 646.
To be fair, no other Indian company makes it into the top 100 either. Of the Indian companies, HCLTech has the top spot at 112, followed by Infosys at 119 and Wipro at 134.
Several other Indian names come in the top 500, and even some lesser-known ones like the Motherson Group (manufacturer of automotive parts) placed ahead of the behemoth that is the Adani Group, with its eight listed companies.
However, leading the list are the Top 10 — all internationally recognised names save one (no. 6):
Apple
Accenture
Microsoft
BMW Group
Amazon
Electricite de France
American Express
Meta Platforms
Siemens
JPMorganChase
Also on the list from India are:
Mahindra Group (187)
Axis Bank (504)
State Bank of India (518)
ICICI Bank (525)
Larsen & Toubro (549)
Kotak Mahindra Bank (551)
ITC Ltd (586)
Hero MotoCorp (597)
Motherson Group (697)
NTPC Ltd (752)
Yes Bank (783)
Bank of Baroda (850)
Godrej & Boyce (921)
Bajaj Group (952)
Cipla (957)
Bharat Electronics Ltd (987)
MRF (993)
The 'World’s Best Companies 2024' list, is based on a rigorous analysis across three key dimensions — employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability (ESG).
According to the Adani Group, the accolade highlights its commitment to employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability.
"This is further validation of the Adani group’s hard work and continuous efforts to push boundaries and deliver excellence across businesses," said the company.
With IANS inputs
