As stock prices sink further, Adani Group calls its balance sheet 'healthy'

"Once the present market stabilises, each entity will evaluate its individual capital market strategy. Rest assured, we remain confident in our portfolio's capacity to provide excellent returns to our shareholders," the company was quoted as having added by the media.

According to a Reuters story, the Sebi is expected to meet with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 15. The Sebi board will advise the finance minister on the regulatory agency's surveillance measures adopted during the recent decline in Adani Group shares.

Following charges made by the U.S. research firm Hindenburg Research on January 24, the shares of Adani Group firms have seen a precipitous decrease.

The claims of "stock manipulation and accounting fraud" against the Adani Group have caused a dramatic decline in the conglomerate's market capitalisation, resulting in a loss of nearly $120 billion. The claims have caused significant market anxiety and a fall in the performance of the equities.

According to a Bloomberg article, the Adani Group has lowered its revenue growth objective for the upcoming fiscal year from 40 per cent to 15 per cent to 20 per cent, which is a considerable decrease. The study also states that the company will reduce its planned capital expenditures in order to prioritise financial stability above expansion.

On Friday, Moody's Investors Service lowered the outlook for Adani Green Energy and three other companies sponsored by Indian industrialist Gautam Adani, citing the decrease in the conglomerate's stock market value.

The Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI ) too recently said it would restrict the number of freely traded shares included in its calculations. MSCI has declared its intention to modify the free float of Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, and ACC Ltd. These modifications will take effect on March 1, 2023.

As of January 30, these firms have a combined 0.4 per cent weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The judgement follows MSCI's determination to assess the free float status of Adani Group firms in response to investor concerns.



