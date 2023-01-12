CBI raids Pratibha Industries officials in Rs 4,957 cr loan fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged a case of a bank loan fraud of Rs 4957 cr against Pratibha Industries, it's Directors and others and is conducting raids in Mumbai and Thane.



According to information, a complaint was lodged on September 12, 2022 by Sanjay Kumar Tiwary, Deputy General Manager, Stressed Assets Management Branch, Bank of Baroda, Mumbai against Pratibha Industries Limited, it's Directors Ajit Bhagwan Kulkarni, Ravi Kulkarni, Sunanda Datta Kulkarni, Sharad Prabhakar Deshpande and others for causing a wrongful loss of Rs 4957.31 crore (Rs. 4735.67 crore as per the complaint made by Bank of Baroda and Rs 221.64 crore as per the mandate dated 13.09.2022 given by SBI - one of the Consortium Member Bank) to the Consortium of Banks led by Bank of Baroda. The CBI after receiving the complaint lodged a case under sections 120-B, 420 IPC and 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of the PC Act and formed a team to look into the matter.



The account of Pratibha Industries was classified as NPA on December 31, 2017. Subsequently the accounts were also declared as fraud by the members of the consortium banks.