Rupee falls 16 paise to record low of 77.60 against USD

The local unit finally ended at its all-time low of 77.60, showing a loss of 16 paise over its previous close of 77.44.



"The dollar index took support near 103.50 and the capital market witnessed profit booking from higher levels, sending rupee into weakness," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities.



The US Fed chief asserted that the central bank would increase interest rates as high as needed to contain a spike in inflation which threatens the foundation of the economy.



The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.3 per cent higher at 103.59.



Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1 per cent to USD 113 per barrel.