Sensex dives 704 points on fag-end sell-off; Nifty ends below 17k

Markets went into a tailspin during fag-end of the trade on Tuesday, with the Sensex closing 703.59 points lower as weakness in HDFC twins and Infosys continued to dent sentiments.





Concerns over rising inflation and foreign fund outflows in the wake of the uncertain geopolitical situation also sapped investor confidence.



In a highly volatile trade, the Sensex finished 703.59 points or 1.23 per cent lower at 56,463.15 as fag-end selling emerged. In choppy trade, the benchmark hit a high of 57,464.08 and a low of 56,009.07 during the day.