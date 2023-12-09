SpiceJet receives interest from two major investors for equity injection

In what could signal a significant turn of events for SpiceJet, sources familiar with the matter have revealed that two major investors have expressed interest in injecting equity into the airline. The airline's board is scheduled to convene on 11 December to deliberate on a proposal aimed at raising fresh capital through the issuance of equity shares.

Originally, SpiceJet received interest from a single investor willing to invest between Rs 1,000 crore and 1,200 crore. However, the entry of a second investor has elevated the potential deal size to an impressive Rs 1,500 crore, according to insider sources quoted by IANS.

Both investment proposals will be on the agenda for the board meeting set for Monday. The airline, currently valued at around Rs 4,000 crore in the market, is perceived as notably undervalued compared to its industry peers in the Indian aviation sector. The infusion of substantial equity holds the promise of a positive turnaround for the 18-year-old airline, which boasts several strengths contributing to its potential resurgence.