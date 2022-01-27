Tesla Cybertruck production delayed to 2023

The order page on Tesla's Cybertruck site previously told buyers: "You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022." Now, it just says: "You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears."



The Cybertruck was originally announced in 2019. In August 2021, the production of the Cybertruck was moved to 2022 as the EV firm decided to focus on producing its Model Y.



Recently, a new Tesla Cybertruck prototype with an updated design was spotted on the automaker's Fremont factory test track.



According to the auto-tech website Electrek, a YouTuber's drone spotted the new Cybertruck prototype on the test track behind the plant.