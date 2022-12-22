Tesla set for another round of layoffs in early 2023, pauses hiring

Elon Musk-run Tesla, which has seen its stock nosedive by more than 60 per cent this year, has warned employees about another round of layoffs early next year, along with a complete hiring freeze.



In June, Musk had asked Tesla executives to "pause all hiring" and cut 10 per cent of staff, along with freezing hiring.



The electric car-maker company had resumed hiring during the second half of the year.



The new round of layoffs, according to Electrek, will come in the next quarter (January-March 2023).



"It's not clear how extensive the hiring freeze will be as Tesla is still planning to expand in some manufacturing locations. No further details were made available at this time," the report said late on Wednesday.



Tesla has communicated to some employees that it is stopping hiring for now.