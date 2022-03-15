US restaurant chain sues Google for directing customers away
A restaurant group in the US has sued Google for directing customers to unauthorised Google-branded food ordering web pages rather than sending them to the restaurant's own website
"Google never bothered to obtain permission from the restaurants to sell their products online," the lawsuit read.
"We do not receive any compensation for orders or integrations with this feature," the company added.
