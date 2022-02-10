AUS v SL: Inglis set to open as Finch moves down the order

Australia will have two new openers when they take field against Sri Lanka for the only T20I match of the series in Sydney on Friday.



Skipper Aaron Finch confirmed on Thursday that Josh Inglis is set to make his international debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground and will open with Ben McDermott. Finch himself will move down to No 3 as McDermott, the leading run-scorer in the 11th edition of the BBL takes David warner's place at the top while Inglis replaces his Perth Scorchers teammate Mitchell Marsh.



Marsh and Warner have been rested from the series, while Travis Head is unavailable for the first three games as he plays Sheffield Shield cricket with South Australia, according to a report in www.cricket.com.au.



The selection of Inglis and McDermott is the only two changes in the playing eleven that won the T20 World Cup in November in Dubai.



Veteran Matthew Wade will continue to keep wickets in the T20 side with Inglis playing as a batter only.