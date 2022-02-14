MP woman held hostage for 6 years in Lucknow, rescued by police

A CCTV camera was also installed in washroom to blackmail the girl," she told the officer.



The DCP said that the girl could muster courage to speak against Manish only when she was convinced that Manish had been arrested and he could no longer do any harm to her.



"We are in touch with the girl's family. Her statements would be recorded in front of a magistrate," he said and added that she had also told the police that several girls like her were exploited by the miscreant.



An FIR under charges of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 has been lodged against Manish.