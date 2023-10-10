India's unemployment rate at 6-year low of 3.2 pc during Jul 2022-Jun 2023: Govt data

"In rural areas, UR decreased from 5.3 per cent in 2017-18 to 2.4 per cent in 2022-23 while for urban areas it decreased from 7.7 per cent to 5.4 per cent. The UR for male in India decreased from 6.1 per cent in 2017-18 to 3.3 per cent in 2022-23 and corresponding decrease in UR for females was from 5.6 per cent to 2.9 per cent," it stated.

The survey also showed that the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in usual status for persons of age 15 years and above increased to 57.9 per cent from 49.8 per cent in 2017-18.

The LFPR is defined as the percentage of persons in the labour force -- working or seeking or available for work -- in the population.

"In rural areas, LFPR increased from 50.7 per cent in 2017-18 to 60.8 per cent in 2022-23 while for urban areas it increased from 47.6 per cent to 50.4 per cent. The LFPR for male in India increased from 75.8 per cent in 2017-18 to 78.5 per cent in 2022-23 and corresponding increase in LFPR for female was from 23.3 per cent to 37.0 per cent," it stated.