RBI likely to get quite perturbed with inflation above 6% in three quarters

The Mar'22 inflation print exceeded the RBI's target range materially, and the next two quarters are also likely to exceed 6 per cent, which could pressure the RBI to act sooner than later. We are tracking April '22 inflation at 7.2 per cent, albeit peaking, assuming pump prices stabilize ahead. With food prices looking high in the near term (summer effect, international prices, higher transport cost, supply chains) and persistent input cost pressure in the non-food segment, we now see inflation crossing 6 per cent in FY23.



The RBI reckoned that inflation has again taken precedence over growth in its reaction function. With inflation realities worsening, June hike is likely (with or without stout and formal stance change). FY23 could see rates go up by 100bps. The terminal rate may be a tad higher than 5.25 per cent, with the RBI now showing its intent to keep real rates neutral.