'Chhello Show', 'All That Breathes', song from 'RRR' enter Oscars 2023 shortlist

At the Oscars, "Naatu Naatu" will face off with 14 other songs, which include "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from "Avatar: The Way of Water", "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", "Ciao Papa" from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio", "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick", and "Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing".



The track, composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, was previously nominated for a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.



Shaunak Sen's celebrated film "All That Breathes", an internationally co-produced Hindi title, is vying for a spot in the top five of the best documentary feature category.



The Delhi-based movie follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescue and treat injured birds, especially the Black Kites.



"All That Breathes" previously won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at this year's Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers, and earned the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.



Other 14 shortlisted nominees in the category are: "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", "Bad Axe", "Children of the Mist", "Descendant", "Fire of Love", "Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song", "Hidden Letters", "A House Made of Splinters", "The Janes", "Last Flight Home", "Moonage Daydream", "Navalny", "Retrograde", and "The Territory".



Kartiki Gonsalves' "The Elephant Whisperers" is a documentary that depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is produced by Oscar winner Guneet Monga of "Period. End of Sentence" fame.



To make it to the final five, the Tamil title will have to fight it out with "The Flagmakers", "Nuisance Bear", "Shut Up and Paint", "Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison", "Anastasia", and nine other documentary shorts in the section.