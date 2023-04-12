'House of the Dragon' Season 2 begins production

Production has started on the second season of House of the Dragon.

HBO, the broadcaster behind the spin-off of its popular series Game of Thrones, said the filming is underway at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, UK.

In a statement to entertainment website Deadline, House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal said the series has "returned".

"We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favourite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle," said Condal, who is also showrunner and executive producer of "House of the Dragon".

HBO also released a first-look of S2's set with the coveted Iron Throne sitting in the Great Hall of the Red Keep, home of the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.