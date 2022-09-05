Salman Khan unveils teaser of new movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Salman had officially announced "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" last month when he completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry. The film will also feature Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.

The actor has been posting photos from his upcoming project on Instagram stirring up curiosity among his fans about his new film.



It is produced by the 56-year-old actor's banner Salman Khan Films.



Salman's last big screen release was "Antim: The Final Truth", in which he featured alongside actor and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.



His upcoming projects include "Tiger 3", co-starring Katrina Kaif. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan".