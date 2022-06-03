Shah Rukh Khan in and as 'Jawan'

Red Chillies Entertainment has announced 'Jawan', a massive action entertainer, starring the megastar Shah Rukh Khan and helmed by director Atlee. The film promises to be a spectacular one with high octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.

Known for directing a string of successful blockbuster films in the south like Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and Bigil to name a few, director Atlee brings his magic to a nation-wide release with the highly anticipated, Jawan.

Putting all the speculations to rest, the film was announced on Friday with a teaser video unit that features Shah Rukh Khan amidst a rugged a backdrop, wounded and wrapped in bandages. The first look of the film sets the tone for what’s to come, a larger than life action entertainer that will release across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023.