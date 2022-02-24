'The Daily Show', 'The Harder They Fall' and 'Red Table Talk' bag top prizes

The ongoing NAACP Image Awards, which kicked off from February 21, honoured 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah', 'The Harder They Fall' and 'Red Table Talk' among the productions that nabbed top prizes on Wednesday for the third night during the virtual ceremony.



The five virtual ceremonies will lead up to the live telecast, where the top categories such as entertainer of the year, will be doled out on February 26 on BET. The Monday-Friday virtual ceremonies are live-streamed via the Image Awards' YouTube channel and NAACPImageAwards.net, reports 'Variety'.