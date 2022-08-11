India's annual green finance is just one-fourth of its needs, finds study

An analysis and advisory organisation has released an update on India's "first-ever effort" to track green investment flows, which are falling far short of the country's current need for its ambitious climate targets.



Climate Policy Initiative in its report titled 'Landscape of Green Finance in India', has claimed that "the tracked green finance in 2019-2020 was Rs 309,000 crore (nearly USD 44 billion) per annum, which is less than a fourth of India's needs".



The report estimates that for India to achieve its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris agreement, the country requires approximately Rs 162.5 lakh crore (USD 2.5 trillion) from 2015 to 2030 or roughly Rs 11 lakh crore (USD 170 billion) per year, the US-based organisation said in a statement.