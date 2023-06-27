Nearly half of South Africa’s world-renowned Kruger National Park to be burnt to protect the ecosystem

“This is because fires are primarily driven by how much grass is available. Fuel load depends on how much rain fell in the preceding growing season.

“KNP experienced an exceptionally wet growing season this past summer and the veld has responded by producing high fuel loads. We are, therefore, anticipating an increase in fires this winter,” Kruger said.

The controlled burning is done in mid-winter to reduce the potential of wildfires in summer to keep the savannah ecosystem healthy.

As one of the largest and oldest game reserves in the world, KNP is one of the most popular tourist attractions for overseas tourists, most of whom come during the summer months due to the bitterly cold winter weather.

This year, about 40 per cent of the park will be subjected to controlled burning of the dry bush.