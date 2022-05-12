Keerthy Suresh talks about challenges she faced while delivering powerhouse performance in 'Saani Kaayidham'

Saani Kaayidham is a complete departure from everything you have done so far. What made you choose this?

It’s different in every way because I've not done a genre like this. It’s a first for me, making it a very exciting project. The character is very raw and rooted. I was very kicked when the script was first presented to me. The director Arun Matheswaran’s narration instantly made my jaw-drop and there was no question of me not taking this challenge.

Saani Kaayidham sees you playing a very angry character. Since you seem sweet tempered in real, was that hard to do?

I was always seen as the girl-next-door who is bubbly and charming. But my character Ponni is very unique. It’s quite different from what I have portrayed on screen before. I was quite impressed by the unexpected scenario, and unpredictability that the script and character brought to the table. Ponni is brave despite the adversaries she has to face. I was certain that with after Saani Kaayidham, audiences will see me in a new light.

How do you manage to be so prolific? How do you assess your career so far? Is there anything you would like to change if you had the opportunity?

As an actor I don't chase any particular genre or story. I tend to seek out roles that appeal to me and would in essence work great for the overall story. I like to do all kinds of roles that challenge me whilst also ensuring that it helps me enhance my skills. Any film should be a learning experience, hence I am open to new arenas where I can explore concepts that I have never attempted. I have been very fortunate to have had incredible experiences of working with some of the industries finest directors and crews, which also enabled me to better my craft, so I have no regrets; only gratitude.