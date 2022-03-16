India logs 2,876 new COVID-19 infections, 98 fatalities

A reduction of 1,106 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,50,055 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said.



The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.60 crore, it said.