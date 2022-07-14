India records 38 new Covid fatalities

Daily COVID-19 cases in India were recorded over 20,000 after a gap of 145 days while the active cases increased to 1,36,076, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

A total of 20,139 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the total tally of cases to 4,36,89,989.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,557 with 38 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.