Omicron in community transmission stage in India, dominant in multiple metros: INSACOG

The INSACOG, in its bulletin of January 3 which was also released on Sunday, also said Omicron is now in community transmission in India and has become dominant in Delhi and Mumbai where new cases have been rising exponentially.



"Further spread of Omicron in India is now expected to be through internal transmission, not foreign travellers, and a revised sampling and sequencing strategy of INSACOG is being worked out to address genomic surveillance objectives in the wake of dynamic changing scenario of virus infection," the INSACOG said.



"COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination are main shields against all form mutations of SARSCoV-2 virus," it said.



The INSACOG, under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, reports genomic surveillance of SARS CoV -2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and also detailed state-wise district analysis for some states.



A total of 1,50,710 samples have been sequenced and 1, 27,697 samples have been analysed so far by INSACOG.