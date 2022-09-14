1 killed, 11 injured as gunmen go berserk in Bihar's Begusarai

Security has been beefed up in the district, and all the entry points have been barricaded after the incident.



Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar said that police have put barricades across the cities to catch the assailants. The CCTV footage are being examined.

“We have formed 3 teams for investigation. The CCTV footage is being searched. Family members of the injured and deceased have blocked NH-28. According to the doctors, a pistol was used during the incident. The situation is under control,” Yogendra Kumar told reporters.



"Investigation is underway. We will soon nab the accused," the SP added.