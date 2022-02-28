21 students stranded at Chernivtsi, narrate ordeal

"For last four days we have been eating only three to four spoons of rice. Now the Embassy has asked us to board a train on our own risk to move out of the town. We somehow reached Chernivtsi and have spent nearly Rs 2.5 lakh so far. No train was available and we are losing hope," she told IANS.



She narrated the ordeal, saying Indian students were stranded on the roads.



She said Indian students like her were running out of money, food and now their lives were also at risk.



"We are roaming on the road and can meet with any fate. We need help," she told IANS while requesting to make arrangements of any kind of help.