3 caught for trying to 'buy' TRS MLAs in Hyderabad

In a dramatic development, the police in Hyderabad on Wednesday claimed to have caught three persons while they were trying to 'buy' four MLAs of Telangana's ruling TRS party.

The four were detained during a raid at a farm house at Aziz Nagar on the city outskirts while offering money to four MLAs.

Cyberabad police conducted the raids on a tip-off by the legislators. One of those detained is from Delhi while two others were from Tirupati and Hyderabad.