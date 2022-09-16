9 killed as wall of Army enclave collapses amid heavy rain in Lucknow
At least nine people were killed in Lucknow after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy rains, police said on Friday
One person was pulled out alive from the debris, they said.
"Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia said.
"We reached the spot around 3 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris and one person was rescued alive," he said.
An order calling for schools to be shut was issued at 4 am this morning after a night of incessant rainfall. An orange category heavy rainfall alert has also been issued for several areas.
Lucknow received almost as much rain in one day that it sees in a whole month. The city has recorded 155.2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The average that Lucknow usually receives for the whole month of September is 197 mm. The unusually high rainfall has also caused waterlogging in some areas.