9 killed as wall of Army enclave collapses amid heavy rain in Lucknow

An order calling for schools to be shut was issued at 4 am this morning after a night of incessant rainfall. An orange category heavy rainfall alert has also been issued for several areas.

Lucknow received almost as much rain in one day that it sees in a whole month. The city has recorded 155.2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The average that Lucknow usually receives for the whole month of September is 197 mm. The unusually high rainfall has also caused waterlogging in some areas.