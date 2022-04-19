AAP MLA alleges BJP orchestrated Jahangirpuri riots; BJP says one of prime accused is AAP member
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that main accused in Jahangirpuri riots is a BJP leader, and 8 BJYM activists involved in violence had also indulged in vandalism at Delhi chief minister's residence last month
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi has alleged that the main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots, Ansar, is a BJP leader. She also claimed that the rioters got confidence to commit the violence following felicitation of eight BJYM activists, who were accused of indulging in vandalism at the Delhi chief minister's residence last month, by the BJP.
“He played a major role in getting BJP’s candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest and plays an active role in BJP. It is clear that the BJP is behind the Jahangirpuri riots and it should apologise to the people of Delhi. BJP is a party of hooligans,” said Atishi in a press statement on Tuesday.
“Rioters had the confidence to commit violence after seeing BJP honour the goons. It is clear that the BJP itself is behind the riots in Delhi. BJP is a party of gundas and should be called Bharatiya Gunda Party,” added Atishi.
AAP also said that no untoward incident took place in the procession it took out to commemorate Hanuman Janmotsav on Saturday morning.
However, BJP countered this by claiming that one of the key accused in the riots, arrested by police, was an AAP member. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor reportedly stated that the Delhi chief minister and his colleagues should identify one of the prime accused of the riots, who is seen wearing AAP's cap and garlands in pictures that are circulating on social media, and expel him from the party.
Kapoor has written a letter to CM Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP-elect Raghav Chadha, MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, pointing towards the photographs of the arrested person. "People of Delhi want a reply from AAP over the involvement of a youth, apparently an AAP worker, in the riots,” claimed Kapoor.
The Delhi Police had registered a first information report (FIR) against two men from the Delhi unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal for organising a Shobha Yatra to mark Hanuman Jayanti in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 16.
DCP (North-West) Usha Rangnani said: “A case under IPC Section 188 has been registered against organisers for carrying out a procession on the evening of April 16 in Jahangirpuri area without any permission. One of the accused has joined the investigation. Further investigation is in progress. The other two processions which were carried out in morning and afternoon on April 16 in Jahangirpuri area had due permission.”
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines