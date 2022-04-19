AAP MLA alleges BJP orchestrated Jahangirpuri riots; BJP says one of prime accused is AAP member

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi has alleged that the main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots, Ansar, is a BJP leader. She also claimed that the rioters got confidence to commit the violence following felicitation of eight BJYM activists, who were accused of indulging in vandalism at the Delhi chief minister's residence last month, by the BJP.

“He played a major role in getting BJP’s candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest and plays an active role in BJP. It is clear that the BJP is behind the Jahangirpuri riots and it should apologise to the people of Delhi. BJP is a party of hooligans,” said Atishi in a press statement on Tuesday.

“Rioters had the confidence to commit violence after seeing BJP honour the goons. It is clear that the BJP itself is behind the riots in Delhi. BJP is a party of gundas and should be called Bharatiya Gunda Party,” added Atishi.