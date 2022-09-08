Active Covid cases in India decline to 50,342

According to the ministry, 214.27 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.



It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.



India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.



The 19 new fatalities include five from Maharashtra and two each from Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal among others.

On TuesdaIndia saw a single day rise of 4,417 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in last three months, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,66,862, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

