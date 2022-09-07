Ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi offers floral tributes at his father's memorial in Sriperumbudur
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid floral tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the latter's memorial in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, ahead of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.
The Wayanad MP, who had arrived on Tuesday night, began the day by offering floral tributes to the former Prime Minister and sat in a silent prayer in his memory.
Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.
Earlier, Rahul planted a sapling at the memorial. TNCC chief K S Alagiri and other senior leaders accompanied Rahul Gandhi.
He would leave for the southern coastal Kanyakumari district and after visiting the twin memorials for the savants: Thiruvalluvar and Swami Vivekananda besides those for Kamaraj and Gandhi Mandapam, he would launch the 3,500 km-long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' covering 12 states.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin would present Rahul Gandhi with the national flag made from 'khadi' to be handed over to Seva Dal workers managing the foot march.
The 3,500 kilometre long march, which aims to highlight burning issues such as economic disparity, social polarisation and political centralisation, will be formally flagged off by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he pays homage at the Sriperumbudur memorial near Chennai where his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was assassinated in 1991.
As per the details of the event disclosed by party general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh at a press conference held in the national Capital on Monday, the padayatra will move in two batches. "The morning batch will be from 7-10.30 am and the other from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm, with the latter expected to see a far greater number of participants. On average, the padyatris will walk around 22-23 km daily," he said.
The march will culminate in Srinagar after moving through Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, covering a distance of around 3,500 kilometers in about 150 days.
Published: 07 Sep 2022, 9:23 AM