Ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi offers floral tributes at his father's memorial in Sriperumbudur

He would leave for the southern coastal Kanyakumari district and after visiting the twin memorials for the savants: Thiruvalluvar and Swami Vivekananda besides those for Kamaraj and Gandhi Mandapam, he would launch the 3,500 km-long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' covering 12 states.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin would present Rahul Gandhi with the national flag made from 'khadi' to be handed over to Seva Dal workers managing the foot march.

The 3,500 kilometre long march, which aims to highlight burning issues such as economic disparity, social polarisation and political centralisation, will be formally flagged off by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he pays homage at the Sriperumbudur memorial near Chennai where his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was assassinated in 1991.