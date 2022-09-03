Airport security lapse: BJP MPs booked for forcing entry into ATC; Twitter war erupts between MP, Deoghar DM

An FIR has been lodged in Jharkhand on Saturday against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari and seven others after they allegedly forced officials at Deoghar airport to clear their chartered flight for take-off at night.

According to a report in India Today, the case against the BJP leaders was registered based on a complaint by Suman Anan, DSP of the airport. Nine persons, including Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari and the airport director, have been charged with endangering the life and safety of others and criminal trespass.

According to the FIR, on August 31, Lok Sabha MP from Godda Nishikant Dubey, his son Kanishk Kant Dubey, Mahikant Dubey, MP Manoj Tiwari, Mukesh Pathak, Devta Pandey, and Pintu Tiwari entered the high-security Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Deoghar airport without permission and used their influence to pressure officials to give clearance to their chartered plane.

According to the complainant’s statement, the time of sunset on the day of the incident was 6:03 pm. The chartered flight with the BJP leaders on board took off at 6:17 pm.

The issue sparked a war of words on Twitter between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and IAS Manjunath Bhajantri, the District Magistrate (DM) of Deoghar.

In a series of tweets, the DM asked who authorised the MP and his children to enter the air traffic control (ATC) room at the Deoghar airport.

Replying to Bhajantri, Dubey claimed that he took the necessary permission from the airport authorities and that he has the right to inspect as chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee.