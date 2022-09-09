Allahabad HC takes suo moto notice of fire at Lucknow hotel

In its order, the court asked the development authority vice-chairman to clarify as to how many buildings are in the city which should not have been granted fire NOC but they managed to obtain it.



The court also asked the vice-chairman the details of buildings running commercial activities in areas where ambulance and fire brigade vehicles can't reach.



The court summoned the vice-chairman on September 22 along with the details and asked the chief fire officer the details of those buildings which do not have proper exit and necessary equipment to meet the situation in case of fire.

