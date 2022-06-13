Almost entire top Congress leadership detained as Rahul Gandhi marches to ED office to join probe

In a first – ever since the Modi government assumed power in Delhi – the entire top leadership of the Congress party was detained by the Delhi police on Monday as former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi walked to the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the questioning in an alleged case of money laundering.



Almost all the top leaders of the grand old party, who gathered at the Congress headquarters in Delhi in a show of strength and unity before Rahul Gandhi started his march to the ED office, were detained and taken to various locations by the Delhi police.

Amid heavy deployment of police forces, barricading and minor-intermittent-scuffles between Congress activists and police force, Rahul, accompanied by Priyanka left AICC at around 10.15 am in the morning.

He was summoned to appear before the investigating agency at 11 am. Earlier it was planned that the entire Congress leadership will walk along Rahul Gandhi, but they were gheraoed by the police and were confined within the Congress office premises.

Only Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Congress media head Randeep Surjewala were allowed to march on. However, after about half an hour, Surjewala also was detained by the Delhi police.

Among those who were detained by the Delhi police are: former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijay Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin pilot and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. Later senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Harish Rawat were also detained by the police.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot released a video from the bus wherein he could be seen saying that ED and CBI are being misused to muzzle the voice of the opposition parties.

“ED summons to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are baseless…These people (BJP government) are fascists. They are murdering democracy in India…,” said Gehlot.