Almost entire top Congress leadership detained as Rahul Gandhi marches to ED office to join probe
Entire top leadership of the Congress party was detained by the Delhi police on Monday as former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi walked to the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED)
In a first – ever since the Modi government assumed power in Delhi – the entire top leadership of the Congress party was detained by the Delhi police on Monday as former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi walked to the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the questioning in an alleged case of money laundering.
Almost all the top leaders of the grand old party, who gathered at the Congress headquarters in Delhi in a show of strength and unity before Rahul Gandhi started his march to the ED office, were detained and taken to various locations by the Delhi police.
Amid heavy deployment of police forces, barricading and minor-intermittent-scuffles between Congress activists and police force, Rahul, accompanied by Priyanka left AICC at around 10.15 am in the morning.
He was summoned to appear before the investigating agency at 11 am. Earlier it was planned that the entire Congress leadership will walk along Rahul Gandhi, but they were gheraoed by the police and were confined within the Congress office premises.
Only Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Congress media head Randeep Surjewala were allowed to march on. However, after about half an hour, Surjewala also was detained by the Delhi police.
Among those who were detained by the Delhi police are: former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijay Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin pilot and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. Later senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Harish Rawat were also detained by the police.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot released a video from the bus wherein he could be seen saying that ED and CBI are being misused to muzzle the voice of the opposition parties.
“ED summons to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are baseless…These people (BJP government) are fascists. They are murdering democracy in India…,” said Gehlot.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi attacked the BJP government saying that he and his party colleagues were detained simply for wanting to walk in protest.
Congress spokesman Pawan Khera tweeted that Congress leaders were being taken to Fatehpur Beri.
Chhattisgarh CM, Bhupesh Baghel said that he BJP government is trying to crush the democracy which we will not allow.
He said in a Twitter post that “jails will be filled but we were not bowed down.”
Head of the Congress media, Rohan Gupta was also detained by the police.
Ahead of the Congress’s march, the Delhi Police made special arrangements restricting the movement of several buses and vehicles across the New Delhi district and borders.
The police also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in some areas.
Citing the “communal situation” in Delhi, law and order arrangements, the police said the Congress workers rally may affect traffic in the city.
Rahul Gandhi was earlier summoned to join the investigation on June 8 but he was out of the country and later he was given a fresh date of June 13 to join the probe.
