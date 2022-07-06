LIVE News Updates: SC agrees to hear tomorrow journalist Rohit Ranjan's plea seeking urgent hearing
SC agrees to hear tomorrow journalist Rohit Ranjan's plea seeking urgent hearing
SC agrees to hear tomorrow journalist Rohit Ranjan's plea seeking urgent hearing. Sr Adv Siddharth Luthra mentions the journalist's plea before SC apprising court that he was arrested y'day by Noida Police and later released on bail and now Chhattisgarh police want to arrest him.
Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, six people missing: Disaster management official
Sensex climbs 317.52 points to 53,451.87 points in early trade; Nifty gains 81.8 points to 15,892.65 points
Maharashtra | Amravati Police detain four people for making threat calls to people who posted social media posts in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The detainees are being questioned: Nilima Araj, Police Inspector, City Kotwali PS, Amravati
India reports 16,159 fresh cases, 15,394 recoveries and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,15,212 Daily positivity rate 3.56%
Rupee rises 5 paise to at 79.28 against US dollar in early trade
As many as 348 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,30,069, a health official said on Wednesday.
Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai on Wednesday morning
Punjab | Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 5-day police remand (till July 11 ) in the Rana Kandowalia murder case: PS Bhandal, DCP Amritsar Law & Order
