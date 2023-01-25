Bengal: Local TMC leader shot at, succumbs to injuries in hospital

A local Trinamool Congress leader died in a hospital, hours after being shot at by unidentified miscreants while returning home in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Altaf Sheikh, who was the headmaster of Nowadapara Madrasa, succumbed to injuries at the hospital here in the morning, they said.

He was shot from a close range at Raninagar area around 9.15 pm on Tuesday.

"We have initiated an investigation and search is underway to nab the culprits," a senior police officer of the district told PTI over phone.