Bharat Jodo Yatra: After 14 years Kalawati meets Rahul Gandhi to thank him

Five of the nine ‘Bharat Yatris’ from Maharashtra happen to be women. Two of the women, Pinky Rajput and Vaishnavi Bhardwaj, are from Nagpur. Nanda Mhatre is from Raigad while Prerna Gaur is from Chandrapur. The only Mumbaikar among the nine is Dr Manoj Upadhyay from Navi Mumbai. Mahendra Vohra, also from Nagpur, and Shravan Rapanwad from Nanded complete the contingent from the state.

The women are combative and feisty. Says Nanda Mhatre, “The widely held belief is that women cannot manage the pressures of politics and manipulations; that they cannot handle the rough and tumble of politics.” But the perception, she believes, is a myth perpetuated by men who do not want to cede their dominant position in politics. She concedes that many of the elected women as Sarpanch in village panchayats do behave like dummies, allowing their husbands to call the shots. But all that needs to change, she adds emphatically.

Women, she adds, will have to increasingly come out and fight against patriarchy and feudalism. Women, she believes, are also capable of fighting the hatred now endemic in society. There is no reason why women, who are equal in number to men, should remain in shadows and allow men to dominate them. A far more robust representation of women in politics, she feels, is needed to secure for women their due and rights guaranteed in the Constitution.

Pinky Rajput has been to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to understand ‘what’s wrong with these states’. She wanted to understand how people were coping with unemployment and high prices. Cooking gas cylinders are now so expensive that women in both the states have gone back to their ‘chulhas’ or mud ovens.

In both the states, she adds, most men seemed hardly bothered about the suffering of women in their own households. In both these states she found everything ‘politicised’, even toilets. In both states she found open defecation to be common and toilets for women non-existent. In both states the data released and shared by state governments, she states, are very far from the truth. In both states people are divided on both religious and caste lines. Women in Uttar Pradesh, however, felt a little more unsafe than in Bihar. The overtness of religion was also more in the face in UP.

"Women in the two states don't have rights over their own body; they are still owned by their families,” she adds grimly. Not that the plight of women in other states is much better, she concedes while recalling her meeting with a woman in Telangana who had been abandoned by her husband. The Yatra is allowing her to learn of the plight of women in different states and is making her and other women Yatris reflect on the road ahead.