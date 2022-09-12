‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ participants in high spirits, people join in from all over the nation

For Yadav, it was important to join the yatra as he insists that he was also a part of former PM Chandra Shekhar’s Bharat Yatra in 1983. He was 26 then. It was a different time and there was political consciousness of a different kind, noted Yadav, as it was just after the Emergency.

“I had walked the entire stretch. Then a few people had joined the yatra, but not as many as now. But the population has also increased now. I joined the yatra because the times are changing. There is no love for one another in society now. It breaks your heart as our fathers did not fight to build a country where everyone hates each other,” asserted Yadav.

Weaving in and out of the main group of yatris and walking alongside others was Telangana resident Dhanalakshmi, who is also the state women president of the ‘Sarpanch Forum’. “I am interested in seeing all the states. We can understand the issues of farmers and women here. I have come to realise that land is in shortage in Kerala, but there is unity amongst people,” said Dhanalakshmi, who joined the yatra as she believes it will be historic.

She had earlier this year (March 3-April 18) walked 600 km from Bhoodan Pochampally in Telangana to Sevagram in Maharashtra to mark the 75th anniversary of Vinoba Bhave’s Bhoodan Movement.

Thiruvanthapuram resident and CP(M) party worker Rafiq M, who was waiting to catch a glimpse of the yatris, insisted that Rahul Gandhi was an inspiration for everyone. “I may not support the Congress in the state, but we all supported him for the Lok Sabha elections, which is why the party won 19 of the 20 seats in the state. The Congress is necessary for the progress of the country,” he said.

He was not the only one waiting alongside the road. There were many housewives, children, young football players, older and younger men who had all come willingly to be part of the crowd as Rahul Gandhi passed close to their homes.

Rakesh Singh (name changed) from Madhya Pradesh joined the yatra as he believes in the politics represented by Rahul Gandhi. “I try to follow him all the time. I have a government job, but the BJP harasses me incessantly as they know whom I support. Currently, I’m on leave as I want to walk until Kashmir with Rahul Gandhi. After that, I hope they will go from West to East in the country,” said Singh, who wants the country to be united. He too joined the padayatra by spending money from his own pocket.

“There are no jobs. Poverty is on the rise and I can see it in my village too. We need to talk about it. We have to unite the people of the country and tell them that Modi has sold the country. They are constantly playing the Hindu-Muslim card, which only divides people. Hatred cannot run the country,” he said.

He said he wants to play his small part in bringing people together. “We have to talk to people and listen to them. I will talk to as many people as I can. Unless we listen to what people want, how can the country and the party grow,” he said, poignantly.