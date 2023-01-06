Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes second phase of Haryana leg from Panipat

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey on the first day of the Haryana leg's second phase from here on Friday morning.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening from Uttar Pradesh. After the night halt, the yatra began from Kurar in Panipat.

Leaders from social sciences and technology fields marched with Gandhi when the yatra resumed, the party said.

"Leaders in social science & tech marched with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra," the Congress said in a tweet.

"Prof Sheila Sen Jasanoff (Holberg Prize 2022), Prof Jay H Jasanoff, and Dr Mohd Arif (Professor of History, Varanasi) joined the fight against regressive ideology," it said.

Gandhi was seen holding the hand of a young child walking alongside him.

Several senior Congress leaders from Haryana, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Deepender Singh Hooda, Karan Singh Dalal, Udai Bhan and Kuldeep Sharma, joined Gandhi for the yatra.

The yatra's resumption was slightly delayed after Gandhi, who had gone back to Delhi on Thursday night to meet his ailing mother, returned for the restart.