Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes second phase of Haryana leg from Panipat
The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey on the first day of the Haryana leg's second phase from here on Friday morning.
The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening from Uttar Pradesh. After the night halt, the yatra began from Kurar in Panipat.
Leaders from social sciences and technology fields marched with Gandhi when the yatra resumed, the party said.
"Leaders in social science & tech marched with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra," the Congress said in a tweet.
"Prof Sheila Sen Jasanoff (Holberg Prize 2022), Prof Jay H Jasanoff, and Dr Mohd Arif (Professor of History, Varanasi) joined the fight against regressive ideology," it said.
Gandhi was seen holding the hand of a young child walking alongside him.
Several senior Congress leaders from Haryana, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Deepender Singh Hooda, Karan Singh Dalal, Udai Bhan and Kuldeep Sharma, joined Gandhi for the yatra.
The yatra's resumption was slightly delayed after Gandhi, who had gone back to Delhi on Thursday night to meet his ailing mother, returned for the restart.
Gandhi's mother, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Wednesday for treatment of a viral respiratory infection.
The yatra was accorded a warm welcome by Congress leaders and workers as it re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening.
On Friday, as the foot march passed through various localities, common people could be seen joining the march. Some, including women and children, stood on rooftops and waved as the yatra passed through.
Gandhi was again seen in his white t-shirt, which has become a hot topic of discussion in many circles.
In the afternoon, Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders will address a public meeting in Panipat.
Over the next few days, the foot march will pass through Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala districts before entering Punjab.
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij recently said adequate security arrangements had been made for the yatra in the state.
The yatra covered over 130 km in the first phase in Haryana from December 21-23, passing through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, will end with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in Srinagar on January 30.
The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, three Haryana districts (in the first phase), Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.