Bharat Jodo Yatra: The pride and the pain

Five days and a hundred kilometres later, there are many with bruised, bleeding feet. Blisters, swollen ankles, painful knees and sundry aches and pains are common. They are visibly exhausted and surely some of them wonder if they will last. Even the prospect of walking 3,570 kilometres, all the way to Kashmir over 150 days, must be daunting.

But the thought of dropping out has apparently not occurred to them. The Bharat Yatris (those who will walk the entire route) were warned that the first few hundred kilometres would be the hardest. They are waiting for the promised turnaround moment when body and feet have adjusted to the daily grind of walking 20-25 kilometres. Past that inflection point, they’ve heard from seasoned padayatris like Digvijaya Singh, the long march will be a breeze. They are not there yet, but, buoyed by a willing spirit, they are determined to test their pain barriers.

They know media hyenas lurk, waiting for someone to drop out. Surely the TV channels will go berserk if that were to happen, they confide with a smile. They see 81-year-old AK Antony, who is out to walk with the Yatris, in a show of solidarity. They are also in awe of Rahul Gandhi, who walks briskly and is not showing any real signs that it takes an effort.