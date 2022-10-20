Bihar BJP MLA stirs row with comments on Hindu deities

In an embarrassment to the BJP in Bihar, one of its MLAs has been accused of hurting Hindu sentiments by allegedly berating Goddess Lakshmi and Saraswati and Lord Hanuman.

Lalan Paswan, who represents Pirpainti assembly seat in Bhagalpur district, put his foot in the mouth while announcing his decision not to hold a feast in the memory of his mother who died last week.

In a purported video clip, which has now gone viral on social media and is being flashed by news channels, the MLA can be seen questioning the custom of 'Mrityubhoj' and making a pitch for rationality and scientific temper.

However, in the same breath, he blurts, "Saraswati and Lakshmi are not worshipped by Muslims and Christians. This has not deprived these communities of wealth and learning. Bajrang Bali is not revered in the US but the country is still a superpower. It is all just a matter of belief."

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.