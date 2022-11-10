BJP’s first list of candidates for Gujarat polls has 17 turncoats, 38 new faces

In order to curb the anti-incumbency factor and minimise the damage to its electoral prospects in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, the BJP has denied tickets to senior party leaders and ministers. Instead, the party which has been ruling the state for the last 27 years, is relying on turncoats and new faces in its bid to retain power.

An analysis of the first list of candidates issued by the BJP on Thursday reveals that there are 17 turncoats and 38 new faces in it. The list of 160 candidates includes 14 female, 13 SC and 24 ST candidates.

Bhagabhai Barad, who joined the BJP on Wednesday after quitting the Congress, has been rewarded with a ticket.

Another Congressman, Mohansinh Rathva, who joined the BJP along with his two sons just two days ago, was also rewarded. His son Rajendrasinh has been fielded from the Chhotaudepur seat by the BJP.

The BJP has changed its candidate in Morbi constituency, where 135 people died after a suspension bridge collapsed on October 30. Former MLA Amrutia, who reportedly rescued people by jumping into the river after the mishap, will now fight on the BJP symbol from there. The sitting BJP MLA, Brijesh Merja, has been denied the ticket.