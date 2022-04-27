Bulldozer politics not about religion but is class war between rich and poor: Congress leader Ajay Maken

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation Ajay Maken, who led Congress’ delegation to Jahangirpuri after BJP-ruled North MCD carried out a contentious demolition drive there, on Wednesday questioned the timing and intention of the drive.

Speaking at a seminar titled ‘Loktantra vs Bulldozertantra’ organized by the minority department of the grand old party at the AICC headquarter in the national capital, Maken said that bulldozers are being used as a tool (by the BJP) to polarize the politics.

“Narrative is being set by the ruling party (against minorities) in order to keep them in power,” said Maken, adding, “BJP has chosen those states where elections are due in next year. We have to understand the timing also”.

“Bulldozers are being used at a time when inflation has created a record and unemployment is at an all-time high…The bulldozer politics should not be seen from the lens of religion but from class. It is a class war between rich and the poor,” emphasized Makan.

Defending the poor (irrespective of their religious identity), Maken said that encroachment by the poor is “a need-based violation”.

“What poor do is need-based violation (alleged encroachment) but what rich do is greed-based violation. If you want to run bulldozers, demolish the greed-based violations first,” demanded Makan.

Saying that Jahangirpuri is a resettlement colony that was set up in 1960s, the former minister put forth disconcerting data. “17 percent people live in slums but in cities, 11 percent space is unoccupied…remains vacant. Rich buy property and leave it vacant,” said Makan.

Attacking the BJP for using bulldozers for advancing Hindutva politics, he said, “Bulldozers do not differentiate between Hindus and Muslims. It simply destroys poor because there is no one to speak for them…Congress party will speak up for the poor”.

Addressing the Congress workers, former Law Minister Salman Khurshid said that “there is a feeling that justice is not being delivered…if we do not fight tooth and nail then everything will be destroyed.”

Highlighting the need to take the battle from the drawing board to the streets, Khurshid added that people will have to “fight a second war of independence”.