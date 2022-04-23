Congress slams Centre for steep rise in prices of commodities, demands white paper on issue

The Congress has slammed the BJP-led Central government for the unabating rise in prices in the country due to its skewed economic policies and urged it to come clean on the issue so that corrective measures could be taken for the benefit of the common man who is facing the grind.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on Saturday, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate pointed out that it’s not just the rising prices of fuel that are a cause of concern but that of other commodities too.

“We very often raise the issue of rising prices and somehow the debate get centered around petrol diesel and LPG, but the reality is that if you track the Consumer Price Inflation Index (CPI), 235/299 things on that list have seen a higher percentage price rise than petrol in the last 8 years. This includes poultry, fish, milk, ghee, Atta, edible oil, pulses, onion, brinjal and many other vegetables,” she said.

“The cost of getting treated in a hospital has gone up by 71 per cent. This is a much higher price rise than what we have seen in petrol, but, because the debate get centered around there, sometimes one loses sight of these things: medicines, eating out, bus, tuition fee, rental houses, all of these have seen a steep price rise than even fuel prices,” she added

“And all of this, at a time, when what you have invested for your future is being sharply eroded. So, yes prices are rising. The retail price inflation is about 6.95 per cent; much outside the RBI’s comfort zone, much outside the mandate set by India’s Parliament, but, you may get only 5 per cent on your FD and that too is double taxation, so the government is not just taxing you by increasing prices, but, it is also eroding and plundering your savings. Because our debt is over Rs 46 lakh crore now, every child in India today is being born with a debt of about Rs 46,000 on its head,” Shrinate said.

“We have only two questions to raise before the government: What is the government’s strategy to rein in prices? This price rise has come at a time when 84 per cent people have seen their incomes erode. 15 crore of the poorest households have seen their incomes half, thanks to this government, Rs. 30 per kg for flour, Rs 240 per litre for edible oil, Rs 60 per litre for milk, all of these things that are being used by common households. So what does the government plan to do to rein in these prices?” she said.

“We also demand that the government do not just begin by cutting the prices of diesel, petrol and LPG sharply which will have a cascading effect on most of these things, but, we also want the government, instead of distracting and talking in a language that most people in this country don’t understand and shifting the blame here and there, must present a white paper on high prices and on the economy and it should tell and take the confidence of people, how does it plan to rein in the prices,” she added.

On a question about price rise in fertilizers, Shrinate said, “I mean, of course; that is a thing, the reason why we did not talk about fertilizers or the reason why we did not talk about DAP or NPKs and all of that today is because we wanted to talk about how it is very difficult to run a household.”

On a question about Home Minister Shri Amit Shah’s statement, she said, “I think the BJP has got into the habit of floating these balloons. They do a rain check by doing this, especially closer to elections, to polarize, to divide, to distract, to start a debate where none exists, and this is perhaps one of the things that I hear from sources in the media through whom Amit Shah usually speaks, because as India’s Union Home Minister, I have not seen him utter a word as ten states have reported communal violence, not a word, not a whisper from Amit Shah, but, as far as the UCC is concerned, I think, it is a domain of the states.”

“Amit Shah was in Patna today. He met the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar; is he on board with it, that is the question that we would like to ask? So, before floating balloons, before trying to distract, communalize, polarize, doing all these things, before elections, I think, this is a valid question that the BJP must answer,” she added.