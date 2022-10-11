Congress urges SC to take cognisance of 'hate speeches' made by BJP MP, MLA

Shrinate said, "Parvesh Verma has been caught on camera asking for the boycott of a certain community. He also incited hatred, as did Gurjar, one of the BJP MLAs from UP, Ghaziabad."



"Nothing has been done, what is the police waiting for, why is PM not speaking? Why have the courts not taken cognisance, what is Mr Arvind Kejriwal doing, and if this is not hypocrisy then we wonder what is," the Congress spokesperson said at a press conference held at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.



"A citizens committee report is out on the Delhi riots of 2020 and it nails the role played by the media, and the agencies, the way the police looked the other way and how perpetrators of violence have gone scot-free", Shrinate said.



"We hope the courts will take cognisance, the police will act, the PM will speak and hopefully Arvind Kejriwal will gather the courage to speak for the people of Delhi that he represents," Shrinate added.



Since hate speech is in focus, the Supreme Court must take suo-motu cognizance of the matter and issue directives, she said.



"Till when will the country continue to burn in this hate being spread," she asked.