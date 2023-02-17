Court order to lodge FIR against Delhi Police official for assaulting dog may deter others in future

In January 2022, a video of a police officer surfaced where he was seen brutally beating a motionless community dog with a lathi. The video, posted on Twitter, was covered extensively by media outlets across the country and caused great uproar amongst animal lovers across India and the globe.

The police officer could be seen raising his lathi over his head and striking a recumbent dog, clearly indicating premeditation. It was clear that this was not an act of self-defence, as claimed by Delhi Police in its statement to a news agency.

Three animal welfare activists from the Ahimsa Fellowship, Dr. Asher Jesudoss, Sunayana Sibal and Akshita Kukreja, filed multiple complaints with the Delhi Police, seeking justice for the community dog – now lovingly called Jaffy. Delhi Police refused to register an FIR or take the injured dog for a vetero-legal exam, as is required by various provisions under law.

The complainants were then compelled to approach the Magistrate Court. An application was filed by advocate Gauri Puri under Section 156(3) of The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 seeking registration of an FIR for this gruesome crime against Jaffy.

On 13th February, 2023, roughly a year later, directions were issued by the Magistrate Court that an FIR be registered in this matter.

“In the context of a rise in cases of cruelty against animals in places like Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and other parts of the NCT, this comes as a strong message to those taking the law into their own hands when it comes to interacting with defenceless animals. The message is clear - that cruelty towards animals will not be condoned, and there are people who are willing to invest their whole lives in bringing these matters to justice,” said Dr. Jesudoss, a former faculty member at IIT Delhi.

The order comes as a great relief for animal welfare activists across India, who face similar roadblocks while reporting cases of cruelty against animals, for complaints being submitted regarding cognizable offences under the Indian Penal Code, 1860; the Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals Act, 1960; and the Delhi Police Act, 1978.

The order sets a clear precedent by directing the SHO, Jafrabad Police Station and DCP to register an FIR and includes the following observations:

· The first step in conducting any such investigation is to register an FIR and all community animals can be protected under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

· Senior police officials must ensure that delay tactics are avoided and evidence must be collected at the first instance to avoid its tampering and loss of material against the culprits.

· The police cannot conduct “inquiries” and hand over clean-chits to the accused without registering an FIR and due investigation as per the Code of Criminal Procedure.

· Conducting investigation into cognizable offences prior to registration of FIR is neither recognised nor permissible under the law.

In recognition of this, the order issued by Metropolitan Magistrate Bharat Aggarwal stated, “The procedure of conducting ‘inquiries’ and handing over clean-chits to the proposed accused without even registering the First Information Report and without conducting ‘investigation’ in the manner prescribed by the Code of Criminal Procedure, can lead to disastrous consequences, further quelling the faith of the common man in the administration of criminal justice.”

He noted that the ATR submitted by the ACP contained a full-fledged investigation and that preparing closure reports in this manner is impermissible.

Taking note of the bias with which the ‘inquiry’ report had been prepared by the officers of the Jafrabad Police Station and the likely outcome that their investigation may not be fair and impartial, the Magistrate has ordered that the concerned DCP may consider investigation in this case be done by an independent unit with a view to elicit the truth.