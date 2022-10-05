Delhi to dismantle last 3 Covid care centres as cases decline

Out of these, one was run by the central government and the rest by the Delhi government. All but three centres were dismantled as the cases declined.



Delhi LG and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have given their nod to handing over of land to the concerned organisations but stressed that a proper inventory be worked out regarding the equipment, said the minutes.



Saxena also said that a proper plan for safe storage of equipment should be prepared, according to the minutes.

No fine will be imposed anymore for not wearing masks in public places in Delhi. A ₹ 500 penalty for not wearing mask in public was reimposed by the city authorities this April due to rising Covid cases.