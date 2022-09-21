Don't want anything for myself, just keen on uniting opposition parties: Nitish

Dismissing all speculations over his candidature in Lok Sabha polls from Phulpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that "he is only interested in uniting opposition parties ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls".



Kumar also asserted that his efforts should reap benefits for the younger generation, "for people like (his deputy) Tejashwi Yadav".



"These are mere speculations and there is no basis for such talks. I don't know the source of such reports. I am only interested in uniting all opposition parties ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections," said the CM on Tuesday when asked if he had plans to enter the Lok Sabha contest from UP.