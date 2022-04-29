Dry spell, Westerlies and anti-cyclones above Arabian Sea behind heatwave in plains of north-west India

Delhi is currently witnessing high temperatures both in the morning and the evening and the reason is the hot winds from the desert region. IMD has also predicted dust storms in some part of north-west India.

“The urbanisation in Delhi will add to the heat and will cause heat islands to form in the region. This happens in many cities. Another cause for this heat wave is the extensive period with no rainfall. This also causes the surface to heat up. If there had been some rainfall a day or two before, then that would have helped to cool down the surface,” added Pai.

As per IMD’s complete analysis, this rise in temperature was unusual for March. In 2020 and 2021, Janamani pointed out, there had been no heat wave. Delhi had the last major heat spell in April 2019.

“We had regular thunderstorms in the last two years during these months. This year there has been no thunderstorm since February 24. That means the dry spell has continued for 65 days,” said Janamani.

Temperature has touched 45.5°C in Rajasthan and which is likely to go up to 46/47°C. In Delhi, it is likely to touch 44/45°C. Some respite is likely from May 2, said the IMD scientist.

Palawat predicted that dry Westerlies from Central Pakistan, Baluchistan and the Thar Desert will continue. “By May 4/5, we think that pre-monsoon activities such as dust-storm, thunderstorm and mild thunder shower activities occur in north Rajasthan, parts of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and western part of Uttar Pradesh. These pre-monsoon activities will lead to a drop in temperatures and between May 4 -7, pre-monsoon thunder showers are expected. In the month of May, there are higher chances of pre-monsoon activities than March or April,” forecasted Palawat.

In addition to this, climate change has caused incremental warming all around, but global warming cannot be the sole reason for the heat wave, said scientists. Every year, a few climate records are being broken.

“This March was the hottest in terms of the average maximum temperature since 1901. For the first fifteen days of April, this year was the hottest since 1951. In April 2010, there were 11 heat wave days in Delhi. But now, we have already seen nine heat wave days until Wednesday. There are chances of the heat wave on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This will mean 12 heat wave days,” added Palawat.