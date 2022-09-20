EC proposes lowering anonymous political donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000

Aiming for reforms and transparency in donations received by political parties, the Election Commission has proposed reducing anonymous political donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000.

Sources said that the poll panel wrote a letter to the Union Law Ministry recommending various amendments in the Representation of the People Act.

Recently, the Commission delisted 284 non-compliant registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs), declaring more than 253 of them inactive. Earlier, the Income Tax Department raided a number of such entities across the country on charges of tax evasion.